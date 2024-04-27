FNF: Kyle Charrier’s no-hitter propels Mandeville past Neville, into DI Non-Select quarterfinals

MANDEVILLE, La. — A no-hitter by senior Kyle Charrier powered No. 8 Mandeville to a 1-0 win over No. 24 Neville in game two of their Division I Non-Select playoff series Friday night.

Charrier struck out 5 batters and surrendered just 2 walks in 7 innings of work.

Offensively, the Skippers lone run of the game came courtesy of an RBI single from Tyler Fischer in the top of the sixth that scored senior Anderson Schof.

Mandeville finished with 1 run on 6 hits with 1 error in the shutout win over Neville.

Mandeville’s game two victory punches their ticket to the Division I Non-Select quarterfinal round where they will face top-seeded Barbe in a three-game series.

