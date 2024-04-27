FNF: John Curtis posts 10-8 win over St. Aug in game one

HARAHAN, La. — No. 2 John Curtis defeated No. 15 St. Aug, 10-8 in game one of their Division I Select playoff series Thursday night at Harahan Playground.

The Patriots defeated the Purple Knights, 8-5 in game two of the series to advance to quarterfinal round where they will face No. 7 Brother Martin.

