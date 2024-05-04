FNF: John Curtis evens series with win over Brother Martin Friday night

METAIRIE, La. — No. 2 John Curtis defeated No. 7 Brother Martin, 16-2 Friday night in game two of their Division I Select quarterfinal series at Mike Miley Stadium.

These are highlights featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College.

The show replays at midnight on WGNO.

Game three between the Patriots and Crusaders is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. over at Harahan Playground.

The winner advances to the Division I Select semi-finals in Sulphur where they will face the winner of the Alexandria and Archbishop Rummel series Thursday at 2 p.m.

