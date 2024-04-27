FNF: Jesuit defeats St. Paul’s 4-1 in game one of playoff series

COVINGTON, La. — No. 9 Jesuit defeated No. 8 St. Paul’s, 4-1 in game one of their Division I Select playoff series Friday night.

These are highlights of game one featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College.

Game two is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

