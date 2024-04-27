FNF: Giancarlo Arencibia strikes out 11 in Rummel’s 5-4 win over Carencro in game one

METAIRIE, La. — No. 3 Archbishop Rummel defeated No. 14 Carencro, 5-4 in game one of their Division I Select playoff series Friday night at Mike Miley Stadium.

Tulane signee, Giancarlo Arencibia, struck out 11 batters in his first postseason outing.

These are highlights of game one featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College.

Game two is set for Saturday at noon.

