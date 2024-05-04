FNF: Delgado wins 2024 Region XXIII Division I Tournament title

NEW ORLEANS — The Delgado Dolphins win the Region XXIII Division I Tournament championship with a 9-7 win over Nunez Friday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

The win gives the Delgado Dolphins their 14th tournament title in a row.

This year, the Region XXIII Tournament champion and runner-up will both advance to the South District Championship, meaning that both Delgado and Nunez are back in action next week in Oxford, Alabama.

