FNF Delgado Community College Coach of the Week: John Curtis’ Jeff Curtis

RIVER RIDGE, La. — John Curtis finished the regular season with a 23-6 record and the two seed in the Division I Select playoff field.

It’s their highest win total and best playoff seeding since Jeff Curtis and the Patriots won a state title in 2018.

“One of the things that we challenged the team with before the season was we’ve got to win the close games. We lost seven, one-run games in 2023 and seven, one-run games in 2022. We won a lot of one-run games this year and that’s really been the difference. Just a handful of plays here and there in games that we’ve been able to fortunately make, which has put us on the right side of the win column and it’s allowed us to have this record and and get a good position in the power points and a good seed and we’re going to see where that takes us,” said John Curtis head baseball coach Jeff Curtis.

John Curtis finished second in the Catholic League standings with nine wins in their final ten regular season games thanks to the leadership and production of its seven seniors.

“We’ve got a really good senior class. They’ve been in our program for a while. They’ve bought into what we’re doing, a lot of selflessness in it. A lot of guys that doesn’t really care what position they play or what role they have. They just want to see the team be successful.I can’t be more proud of them for that,” said Curtis.

The road to Sulphur is challenging but the experience of both the John Curtis’ coaching staff and roster will help guide the Patriots there the next two weeks.

“It really comes down to a little bit of luck, having your guys locked in and focused and playing good baseball at the right time of the year. Similar to what Rummel did last year, getting hot and making a run in getting to the state championship and that’s what we’re trying to do is get hot and make a run,” said Curtis.

John Curtis head baseball coach Jeff Curtis is our Friday Night Fastball Coach of the Week, presented by Delgado Community College, step closer to unstoppable.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.