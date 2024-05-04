FNF Delgado Community College Coach of the Week: Mandeville’s Brady Benoit

MANDEVILLE, La. — In his first year as Mandeville head baseball coach, Brady Benoit led the Skippers to its first district title in 17 years and first quarterfinal appearance since 2008.

The Skippers run is something Benoit envisioned one year ago when he inherited a program with 13 seniors.

“You know, we talked early in the fall and in the summer that if your goals aren’t to make it to the state championship and win a state championship, you probably don’t need to be here. We know it takes a lot of luck, it takes a lot of work. I met with the seniors before I met with anybody and just kind of told them right or wrong, good or bad, it’s just going to be different. They’ve bought in and just really led us and we kind of follow their lead. I try to stay out of their way sometimes, but if you don’t envision these things and plan for these things, then you have no business being here. We’re fortunate to be here. We feel blessed, but it’s something that as a program we expect to be every year,” said Mandeville head baseball coach Brady Benoit.

Mandeville’s quarterfinal campaign was made possible by 2 shutout wins over Neville thanks to another stellar outing from Louisiana-commit Aidan Grab and a no-hitter from senior Kyle Charrier.

Now the Skippers face their biggest challenge of the year, a 3-game series against top-seeded Barbe.

“We need to be a little bit better offensively and I can’t go out and expect two shutouts. If they want to do that, it’s fine. Just real fortunate to be able to run those guys out back-to-back,” said Benoit.

Mandeville's Brady Benoit, our Friday Night Fastball coach of the week presented by Delgado Community College

