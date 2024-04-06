FNF Coach of the Week: Riverside Academy’s Marty Luquet

RESERVE, La. (WGNO) – When you drive down Railroad Avenue in Reserve, you can see Fernandez Field, where players are drawing the chalk line and raking the dirt, while a coach is closing in on 500 career wins, but Riverside Academy head coach Marty Luquet credits his success to everyone around him.

“I think it’d be a tribute to all the guys who played for me. I’ve had some really good players. I’ve been to some really good places, and they all take a share in that. You don’t win 500 games without having great coaches and great players, and I’ve been fortunate to have both,” Luquet said.

Coach Luquet is not in a rush to reach the career milestone. His Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame wife has a different disposition though.

“I’m really kind of hoping we get it so we can move on,” Lori Lyons jokingly said, but if anyone understands how significant the 500 milestone would be, the former sports journalist and coach’s wife is the perfect person.

“There aren’t that many that have been around that long, or stick around that long to get 500. Now, we don’t know if there will be another one after this because people don’t stick with it so it would be a major milestone for him,” Lyons continued.

Lyons has seen most of Luquet’s coaching career, marrying a coach in 1994 who began his career in 1980, but the Rebels’ announcer has also seen Luquet battle adversity. The Riverside Skipper retired in 2014 to take care of his mother, who was battling kidney failure.

“She was at assisted living in Mandeville, and she just needed more assistance. Her kidneys were shutting down so she came to live with us. Someone needed to take care of her so it was going to be me until she passed,” Luquet explained.

“He was kind of a man without a country. He didn’t know quite what to do with himself. I’m very glad he’s back on the field. it’s a tough year this year. It’s been a year of ups and downs, and he struggled with that a little bit, but he’s still doing what he loves to do,” Lyons added.

The Rebels’ season has indeeed been tough, especially compared to Luquet’s first. Riverside enters 2024 coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons, but the Rebels are 4-14-1 this year, after losing talent to the college ranks. Still, Luquet remains optimistic.

“They’re very talented. They played last year as eighth graders and freshmen and had success, but we had a big arm and a guy who could come through by the name of Luke Hymel, who’s over at Delgado right now. We’ve struggled hitting. Our pitching’s been good. Defense has been spotty so we need to improve on that, and I think that the rest of the season will take care of itself,” Luquet finished.

Marty Luquet of Riverside Academy. This week’s coach of the week, presented by Delgado Community College; Step Closer to Unstoppable.

