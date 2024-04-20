FNF Coach of the Week: Archbishop Rummel’s Frank Cazeaux

METAIRIE, La. — Last Saturday, Rummel wrapped up its first district title in 18 seasons with a win at Holy Cross.

For a team with high expectations going into the season, it is only a part of the journey.

“We talk about it all the time. It is something we shoot for. We were happy winning the district championship, for the first time since 06, and the kids feed off that,” said Rummel head baseball coach Frank Cazeaux.

Now, it is playoff time.

Rummel has gone 27 years without a state title.

In 1997, lefty Tim Nugent helped the Raiders to the title.

Cazeaux said to end that streak, his team must win close games.

“Last year we lost eight one run games. This group we got six seniors and 15 juniors. That understand how to win. To do it 27 years later would be pretty special? Whenever you get a chance to win a state championship at Archbishop Rummel, you want to bring that back. And, we don’t for the alums and the guys who came before us,” said Cazeaux.

Cazeaux said this team not only has experience but chemistry. As a coach, he says that is critical.

“These guys are best buddies. And that is important, they are not fighting with each other and arguing with each other. Whoever gets the call to play, they are going to pull for them, and that’s important,” said Cazeaux.

Frank Cazeaux of Rummel, this week’s Friday Night Fastball coach of the week, presented by Delgado Community College, step closer to unstoppable.

