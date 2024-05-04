FNF: Catholic sweeps Jesuit to advance to DI Select semi-final round

BATON ROUGE, La. — Top-seeded Catholic of Baton Rouge takes down No. 9 Jesuit to advance to the Division I Selet semi-finals in Sulphur.

Here are highlights of the Bears’ game one victory over the Blue Jays featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College.

Catholic defeated Jesuit 5-0 in game one behind a 12-strikeout performance from LSU commit William Schmidt Thursday night.

The Bears eliminated the Jays tonight with the 8-0 win in game two.

