FM Marcus linebacker Brock Golwas commits to Texas Tech football team
The Texas Tech football team picked up a commitment Monday from Brock Golwas, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound inside linebacker prospect from Flower Mound Marcus.
As a junior this past season, Golwas was credited with 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, four passes defended and two fumble recoveries. The Marauders finished 4-7. Army also has been recruiting Golwas.
His commitment is Texas Tech's eighth for the Red Raiders' class of 2025. According to the Rivals recruiting service, Notre Dame has 14 pledges, followed by Oklahoma with nine and Auburn, LSU and Tech with eight apiece.
The Red Raiders finished 7-6 in 2023 with an Independence Bowl victory over California.
Texas Tech's high-school signing class for 2024 is ranked No. 22 in the 247Sports Composite index. The rankings won't be finalized until after the traditional signing period in February.
TEXAS TECH FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS
The following high-school juniors have made non-binding commitments to Texas Tech the 2025 recruiting class.
Lloyd Jones III, 6-4, 210, QB, Hitchcock; Tristian Gentry, 6-0, 165, WR, Stephenville; Isaiah Robertson, 6-0, 180, WR, Arlington; Leyton Stone, 6-2, 170, WR, Frenship; Isaiah Anderson, 6-0, 165, WR-CB, Wichita Falls City View; T.J. Tillman, 6-0, 165, WR-DB, Amarillo Tascosa; Brock Golwas, 6-1, 215, ILB, Flower Mound Marcus; Ramonz Adams, 6-1, 155, DB, Smithville.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: FM Marcus linebacker Brock Golwas commits to Texas Tech football team