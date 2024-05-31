Flynn appointed as Cheltenham Town manager

Cheltenham Town have appointed Michael Flynn as their new manager.

Flynn, 43, has been out of work since losing his job as Swindon Town manager in January.

He lost 10 of his final 15 matches in charge at the County Ground having taken over last summer.

Flynn spent more than four years in charge of Newport County from October 2017 and had 14 months as manager at Walsall before being sacked in November 2023.

He replaces Darrell Clarke at Whaddon Road after the former Robins' boss left the club to take over at League One side Barnsley following their relegation to League Two at the end of last season.

Flynn joins the club a week after former manager Gary Johnson returned to become director of football.

More to follow.