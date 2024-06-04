Flying with Titans: Reporter takes ride with acrobatic flight team

Titan

Smoke and flames poured out of the two soaring planes adjacent to the one I was in, each of us separated at times by about three feet. I couldn’t see the smoke billowing out of the plane I sat in, but an acrid odor presented itself in the cockpit.

No need to worry, though — these planes were piloted by members of the TITAN Aerobatic Team as they made their way to The Mill for a flyover of the Walker Hayes concert, so pyrotechnics was a prominent feature of their performance.

The Terre Haute Air Show invited members of the media to take to the sky with one of the acts that would be performing during the weekend event, and I was embedded with TITAN’s team, along with WTWO’s Tim Chambers and WTHI’s Susan Dinkel.

We would each sit behind the pilot of one of the three planes — the lead, Mark Henley, whose father Alan was a cofounder of the team, was unable to participate due to medical reasons.

I joined Bryan Regan in the No. 2 plane, which takes the right wing in the TITAN formation. He told me that no lesser a legend than Neil Armstrong had flown that plane back in the day, and that he had escorted passengers like Harrison Ford and Sully Sullenberger — who had engineered the miracle landing on the Hudson River after a flock of Canadian geese knocked out power in both engines in 2009.

Before we took off, however, Steve Gustafson had a little bit of fun with his passengers, feigning confusion over his flying position — “I think I’m on the right wing,” he said, poking fun at the team’s reputation for precision.

Later, Gustafson said, “I tell people, ‘I like you, but I love me,’ so stick close to me and you’ll be OK.”

In Henley’s absence, Jimmy Fordham took the lead position, an upgrade from his usual job as slot pilot behind the other planes. They fly North American AT-6 Texans, commonly called “The Pilot Maker” because they were used during World War II to train pilots who would later fly Mustang fighters and accompany bombers on missions. A later iteration of the Mustang, the P-51, is credited with helping the Allies prevail in the war.

Honestly, the most worrisome part of the entire experience was hopping onto the wing of the plane and then leaping into the cockpit on a bum hip, but I managed that with no problem. I donned a parachute and was buckled up in my seat so tightly that mobility was not really an option.

Everything else was a breeze — or a blast, whichever sounds more entertaining to you.

Regan’s aircraft’s windows afforded a dazzling view of the city — look, there’s the new casino; turn your head and drink in all of downtown; swivel again and notice that traffic’s pretty light on Interstate 70.

TITAN’s Aerobatic Team buzzed around the sky, twisting and turning before heading for The Mill for its precisely scheduled 9:10 p.m. flyover. But then, given the formations it flies in, precision is pretty much par for the course for these guys.

Upon landing, we got out and snapped more photos and the pilots signed souvenir photos of the planes for us.