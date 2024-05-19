Flying Stuttgart sign Leweling permanently and try to keep Guirassy

(L-R) Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling, Waldemar Anton, goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel, goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow and goalkeeper Florian Schock celebrate with the fans after the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Bor. Moenchengladbach at MHPArena. Tom Weller/dpa

Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart have signed winger Jamie Leweling permanently following their remarkable season.

The 23-year-old German had been on loan from Union Berlin but will now stay in Stuttgart until June 2028, a club statement said on Sunday.

Leweling played in all 38 league and German Cup matches and scored four goals, assisting six.

"His commitment and willingness to work for the team make him a very valuable player for us," said sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth.

"We also see further development potential in Jamie and have therefore decided to tie Jamie to VfB for the long term."

Stuttgart ended the season in style in Saturday's 4-0 home thrashing of Borussia Mönchengladbach, which was enough for second spot after Bayern Munich lost 4-2 at Hoffenheim.

Stuttgart, who were almost relegated last term, have never amassed 73 points in the top flight before and would have won the Bundesliga with that figure last season.

A big reason for the success of Sebastian Hoeness' side was the form of Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, who scored twice on Saturday to take his Bundesliga tally to 28 - second only to Bayern's Harry Kane (36).

His future is unclear because of an exit clause in his deal, which runs until 2026, and repeated media speculation of big European clubs circling.

But Wohlgemuth hopes guaranteed Champions League football helps to convince Guirassy, 28, to stay.

"We still have a chance," the sporting director said on Saturday. "But after that performance, he probably won't be any less coveted."