Flying Squirrels sweep doubleheader with Sea Dogs

Jun. 21—The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored six runs in the first inning and held off a furious comeback by the Portland Sea Dogs, completing a doubleheader sweep with a 9-8 victory Friday at Hadlock Field.

Philip Sikes, Blaze Jordan and Kyle Teel homered for the Sea Dogs and combined for seven RBI.

In Game 1, Christian Koss doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as Richmond rallied for a 4-3 win.

Tyler McDonough's two-run single in the second inning gave the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead. Richmond went ahead with three runs in the fifth, but Portland tied it in the bottom of the fifth when Teel's sacrifice fly drove in Roman Anthony.

Bryan Mata pitched three scoreless innings in another rehab start, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out two.

Portland trails Hartford by 1 1/2 in the Northeast Division with two games remaining in the first half.

