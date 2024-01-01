From flying fish to Elvis, the 2024 NHL Winter Classic is a sight to behold
It's a very Happy New Year indeed folks. Why? Because the NHL is blessed us with yet another Winter Classic on New Years Day.
The beloved tradition has been ongoing since 2008, and while the match has not always fallen on New Year's (just last season, the game took place on Jan. 2), it has become part of the fun to watch the game to kick off the new year.
This year's edition featured the NHL's two newest teams: the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken. The game took place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. This was be the fourth consecutive year where the game has been held at an MLB ballpark.
Here are the best moments from the 2024 NHL Winter Classic.
Winter Classic: Best moments from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken
The Kraken's entrance was pure Seattle.
This @SeattleKraken Winter Classic entrance (with fish being thrown over them) goes hard pic.twitter.com/4VcFRnPvzy
— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 1, 2024
The Golden Knights with a hat tip to their Las Vegas fans at home.
The Golden Knights have arrived to the Winter Classic in Elvis costumes. 🤣
(🎥: @EmeraldCityHky)pic.twitter.com/Lxalqa66Dq
— theScore (@theScore) January 1, 2024
The Kraken kept things local with their fishmonger entrance.
The Seattle Kraken in their fishmongering best as they arrive for the 2024 Winter Classic. pic.twitter.com/q2RLaoKU8R
— Kate Shefte (@KateShefte) January 1, 2024
More stunning images from the 2024 Winter Classic:
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Winter Classic: Most magical moments from Golden Knights-Kraken