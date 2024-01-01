From flying fish to Elvis, the 2024 NHL Winter Classic is a sight to behold

General view of T-Mobile Park during pregame warmups between the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken in the 2024 Winter Classic ice hockey game.

It's a very Happy New Year indeed folks. Why? Because the NHL is blessed us with yet another Winter Classic on New Years Day.

The beloved tradition has been ongoing since 2008, and while the match has not always fallen on New Year's (just last season, the game took place on Jan. 2), it has become part of the fun to watch the game to kick off the new year.

This year's edition featured the NHL's two newest teams: the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken. The game took place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners. This was be the fourth consecutive year where the game has been held at an MLB ballpark.

Here are the best moments from the 2024 NHL Winter Classic.

Winter Classic: Best moments from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken

The Kraken's entrance was pure Seattle.

This @SeattleKraken Winter Classic entrance (with fish being thrown over them) goes hard pic.twitter.com/4VcFRnPvzy — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 1, 2024

The Golden Knights with a hat tip to their Las Vegas fans at home.

The Golden Knights have arrived to the Winter Classic in Elvis costumes. 🤣



(🎥: @EmeraldCityHky)pic.twitter.com/Lxalqa66Dq — theScore (@theScore) January 1, 2024

The Kraken kept things local with their fishmonger entrance.

The Seattle Kraken in their fishmongering best as they arrive for the 2024 Winter Classic. pic.twitter.com/q2RLaoKU8R — Kate Shefte (@KateShefte) January 1, 2024

More stunning images from the 2024 Winter Classic:

Jan 1, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) and Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) face-off during the first period in the 2024 Winter Classic ice hockey game at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; General view of T-Mobile Park before the 2024 Winter Classic ice hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; The Seattle Kraken celebrate after a goal scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in the 2024 Winter Classic ice hockey game at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord (35) blocks a goal shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the first period in the 2024 Winter Classic ice hockey game at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (19) and Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) face-off during the first period in the 2024 Winter Classic ice hockey game at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) blocks a goal shot during a practice session before the 2024 Winter Classic ice hockey game at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) plays the puck behind the net while Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (24) defends during the first period in the 2024 Winter Classic ice hockey game at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in the 2024 Winter Classic ice hockey game at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 1, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; General view of T-Mobile Park during pregame warmups between the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken in the 2024 Winter Classic ice hockey game. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Winter Classic: Most magical moments from Golden Knights-Kraken