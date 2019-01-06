Flyers' weird defibrillator promotion goes terribly wrong, obviously

I mean, what could possibly go wrong here? (Twitter/NHLFlyers)

The Philadelphia Flyers have been quite the odd group to try to figure out on the ice (and a little bit off of it, too) since the moment the puck dropped on the 2018-19 NHL season, and this recent, strange-as-hell promotion is peak weirdness.

Someone or, even worse, several people, within the Flyers marketing department thought it would be just a splendid idea to team up with an Automated External Defibrillator company to offer a promotional giveaway.

A lot to unpack here, but here’s the gist of the promo:





Yes, we all get the play on words. OT in the NHL, where the game ends as soon as the next goal is scored, is widely known as “Sudden death overtime.” Many different kinds of heart conditions can attack and kill on a whim — they can end your life very suddenly, if you will.

See the correlation? Now for the kicker.

Automated External Defibrillators have the ability to save countless lives when they’re readily available on-hand during an incident. If there isn’t any near by, and you suffer a heart attack or malfunction or anything of the sort, the chances of sudden death occurring go up ten-fold.

Sudden death overtime, actual real sudden death where as you literally die. Get it? Hilarious!

Well if the tackiness and sheer unfunniness of this terrible promo isn’t enough for you, the Flyers didn’t even win the game in overtime. The Flames, one of the best 3-on-3 team in the NHL, took the OT win, meaning that the school doesn’t in fact get the AED from the Flyers, I guess?

Sorry kids, a professional hockey team did not score in a 3-on-3 mini-game before the other team did, therefor your school does not get its much-needed AED.

But hey, at least the “sudden death” word play in this whole thing was creative, hilarious AND witty, right? RIGHT?

