Flyers vs. Red Wings: Painfully 'looking forward now' as injuries, losses pile

Flyers painfully 'looking forward now' as injuries and losses pile

As the Flyers dealt with more injuries Saturday afternoon, they were dealt another loss in a season that feels completely and helplessly lost.

Down nine players, the Flyers fell to the Red Wings, 4-2, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Rasmus Ristolainen was out and Derick Brassard was once again back out.

Keith Yandle and Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers (15-24-8), who never led in their back-to-back losses to the Red Wings and were outscored 10-5.

After Michael Rasmussen scored Detroit's empty-netter Saturday, Claude Giroux snapped his stick over the crossbar in frustration.

Since starting 6-2-2 in their opening 10 games, the Flyers have gone 9-22-6 over the following 37 games. They're now in last place of the Metropolitan Division and have the NHL's third-worst goal differential at minus-44.

The Flyers face the Red Wings (22-21-6) once more March 22.

• For a third time this season, Brassard was out of the lineup after a brief one-game return.

The 34-year-old center has missed 27 of the last 30 games because of a persistently nagging hip issue.

Brassard was back in the lineup Wednesday and practiced the last two days but evidently was still feeling bothered by the injury.

"I take a lot of pride in staying healthy," Brassard said Tuesday. "I've played a lot of hockey, too, in the last five to seven years, some long seasons, especially in the playoffs. Missing two months there for, I call that like a small injury, you just can't really do anything about it — there's a lot of frustration."

Ristolainen is banged up and considered day to day. The 27-year-old defenseman rehab skated Friday.

So on Saturday, the Flyers were without:

Two of the Flyers' top prospects appeared to also be unavailable. Per Tony Androckitis of InsideAHLHockey.com, Morgan Frost missed AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley's matchup Friday night because of non-COVID illness, while Cam York exited the game with an injury.

The Flyers' third and fourth lines Saturday featured six players with 100 or fewer games of NHL experience: Zack MacEwen, Connor Bunnaman, Gerry Mayhew, Max Willman, Jackson Cates and Isaac Ratcliffe.

Flyers' bottom six on opening night

Oskar Lindblom-Scott Laughton-James van Riemsdyk

Max Willman-Nate Thompson-Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Flyers' bottom six on Saturday

Gerry Mayhew-Connor Bunnaman-Max Willman

Isaac Ratcliffe-Jackson Cates-Zack MacEwen

Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo was justifiably not happy with his team's effort in the 6-3 loss Wednesday to Detroit. He expressed that in his postgame press conference and showed it the next day in practice.

On Saturday, nobody could fault the Flyers' desire or care. They played hard, they battled, they were better. They simply don't have the pieces right now — or at least in Saturday's game they didn't.

"It’s been an extremely difficult season," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Friday. "But right now, there's opportunity for the players that are here to show what they can do. There's great opportunity for our organization to look at ways to improve, whether it’s the trade deadline or this summer going into next year.

"We have to take advantage of these opportunities, whether it’s the players that are getting them or the management and coaching staff looking to find ways to get better for next year. It’s all looking forward now."

• Carter Hart was much sharper than he was in Wednesday's loss.

He made 20 saves on 23 shots. None of the goals he allowed were cheapies, with one of them coming on a Red Wings power play.

Detroit backup Thomas Greiss stopped 32 of the Flyers' 34 shots.

• Mayhew took a scary spill into the back boards with 10:26 minutes remaining in the game. He was left bleeding from an area of his face and was assisted off the ice by Flyers director of medical services Jim McCrossin.

He did not return to the game.

• The Flyers' power play went 1 for 3 as Yandle drew his team within 2-1 at the end of the second period.

The man advantage had a chance to tie the game early in the third period but failed to convert. Moritz Seider scored not long after to cushion the Red Wings' lead to 3-1.

• The Flyers visit the Penguins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP+) before they open an eight-game homestand.

