Flyers vs. Canadiens: 5 things to know about their First Round series

The First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins August 11. Before the NHL postseason resumes play, PHT will preview each of the eight opening round matchups, including Flyers and Canadiens.

1. Carey Price found a time machine

Montreal pulled off the biggest upset of the Qualifying Round, dispatching the Penguins in four games. Their goaltender, who many had doubted before the series (*raises hand*), was a primary factor in their series win. Price posted a .947 even strength save percentage and a shutout. He was busy as Montreal allowed the sixth-most shots at 5-on-5 (96, via Natural Stat Trick). He’ll match up against Carter Hart, who’s been outstanding as well with a .971 ESSV% in two appearances.

2. Depth leads the way

Over the course of Philadelphia’s three round-robin games, Sean Couturier, Kevin Hayes, Jakub Voracek, Claude Giroux, James van Riemsdyk, and Travis Konecny all combined for a grand total of zero goals. The Flyers won all three games with Scott Laughton (three goals) and Nicolas Aube-Kubel (two goals) leading the way. Teams become champions because of their depth, and once their stars get going, there’s no question Philadelphia is capable of running through the Eastern Conference.

Montreal also got help from players down their lineup. Paul Byron finished with four points, Jesper Kotkaniemi scored twice, and Artturi “Playoff” Lehkonen had a goal and two assists in the series. Rookie Nick Suzuki held his own with two points. Brendan Gallagher, Jonathan Drouin, Max Domi, Tomas Tatar, and Philip Danault were all held in check. The Canadiens can’t bank on Price putting up another stellar ESSV%. They’ll need more from their offensive leaders in order to knock off the Flyers.

3. Oskar Lindblom‘s possible presence

He’s beaten Ewing’s sarcoma, is skating back home in Sweden, and there’s a chance he could play in the playoffs. Lindblom’s is a remarkable story. The 23-year-old forward was diagnosed with the form of bone cancer in December, completed chemotherapy last month, and according to Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, could play should they still be around in September.

If he does join the Flyers in Toronto this week, he’ll have to quarantine for four days and have four COVID-19 tests come back negative before he’s able to skate with this teammates.

“We will see how it goes,” Lindblom told Gefle Dagblad last week. “I feel that my conditioning is getting better and better each day. … It’s fantastic being back on the ice after all that’s happened.”

4. The head coaches are old, old friends.

The 1981-82 and 1982-83 Central Hockey League Salt Lake City Golden Eagles featured a pair of future NHL head coaches. Claude Julien and Alain Vigneault were once teammates, and once again are foes in the NHL playoffs. The two have coached against one another in the Stanley Cup Playoffs twice. Their last meeting came in 2017 when Vigneault’s Rangers bested Julien’s Canadiens. Their biggest stakes matchup was, of course, the 2011 Stanley Cup Final when Julien and the Bruins topped the Canucks and Vigneault in seven games.

5. Flyers in 5

For as much as Price carried the Canadiens against Pittsburgh, Hart’s play has matched what the Canadiens netminder has done so far. There’s also the aspect of Philadelphia’s bottom line players becoming key contributors that, when the stars and a power play that went 0-for-8 get going, could be too much for Montreal to handle.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

