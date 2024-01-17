Flyers vs. Bobcats: How to score tickets to men's pro volleyball match in South Florida

Bump, set, spike!

Florida’s first professional men’s indoor volleyball team to be included in the Volleyball League of America (VLA) will host its first match of the season this weekend in Pompano Beach, and tickets are only $10.

The Fort Lauderdale Flyers are the second-ever professional men’s indoor volleyball team to come out of the Sunshine State and the first in its league. Florida’s other men’s volleyball team, Southern Exposure, based in the Orlando area, is part of the National Volleyball Association (NVA).

This means that the Flyers are the first professional team based in south Florida. And they’ll be taking the court for their first matches against the Atlanta Bobcats on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 20 and 21.

Here’s a little bit about the Fort Lauderdale Flyers, where they’ll be hosting the Bobcats and how to buy tickets.

Does Miami have a men's volleyball team?

Fort Lauderdale Flyers' poster for the team's inaugural matches against the Atlanta Bobcats.

No, Miami doesn’t have a professional indoor men’s volleyball team, but the Fort Lauderdale Flyers are happy to welcome volleyball fans from the 305.

The Flyers were founded this year, so it will be the team’s first time competing in the east coast division of the VLA. The Flyers are sponsored by Boomers Volleyball Academy, High Voltage Volleyball and BodyJewelry.com.

“As we gear up for our inaugural season home opener against the Atlanta Bobcats, the energy and anticipation from the team is sky-high. This isn't just a match; it's a celebration of volleyball's vibrant spirit in Florida,” Flyers Co-Founder and Director of Operations Clayton Adkins, who also plays as a Libero for the Flyers, said.

“We're profoundly grateful for the overwhelming support from our community we have received so far. This match is for them – a testament to our city's love for the sport and a beacon of excitement for what's to come in professional indoor volleyball. Go Flyers!"

The team will be traveling to play matches across the country over the next five months, playing matches in New York, Maryland, Wisconsin and Ohio between now and June.

The Flyers’ last Florida matches before they hit the road will be hosted in Miami and in Tampa on Feb. 4 and Feb. 17, respectively.

Where are the Fort Lauderdale Flyers volleyball matches this weekend? Where to buy tickets

Rendering of a Fort Lauderdale Flyers billboard that will be on the side of I-95 near the exit for Pompano Beach on Jan. 19 through Jan. 21, 2024

This weekend’s matches will be played at Boomers Volleyball Academy in Pompano Beach (2921 Center Port Cir, Pompano Beach, FL 33064).

Tickets are $10 if bought online and $15 at the door. If you want to attend both matches, you can buy a weekend pass to both for only $15. You can buy tickets on the Fort Lauderdale Flyers website here.

