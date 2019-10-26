Flyers vs. Blue Jackets: Live stream, storylines, game time and more

The Flyers haven't won three straight games in October since the 2014-15 season.

In an attempt to change that, the Flyers (4-3-1) will host the Blue Jackets (5-3-2) Saturday night.

Let's get into the essentials:

• When Michael Raffl skated off the ice on one leg Thursday night following a blocked shot, it looked bad.

"It felt bad, too," Raffl said Saturday.

Fortunately for the Flyers, Raffl is OK and won't miss any time. The 30-year-old winger took the blast to his right foot with 41 seconds left in the third period as the Flyers were sealing a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Raffl, a forward who embraces his role, is an "important piece" to the Flyers, as Alain Vigneault said. The late play had the attention of the Flyers' head coach.

What I loved about that play is it's 4-1 and you pay the price and you block the shot. Great message for our team, you've got to play the right way from the beginning to the end, and that's what he did. Raffy has played some good hockey for us so far, he's playing 10, 11 minutes a game - they're important minutes and he's playing well.

- Vigneault after morning skate Saturday

Raffl can score some goals. He's also unfazed when he doesn't. There's a reason why general manager Chuck Fletcher re-signed him in March.

"I just try to block a shot," Raffl said. "Sometimes it hits you in a nice spot, sometimes it gets you a little bit worse. It's the game we play."

Story continues

• Brian Elliott, who has a 1.69 goals-against average in three starts thus far, will make his third straight start. With the Flyers playing a back-to-back set, Carter Hart will start Sunday night's game at the Islanders.

The Flyers will monitor Elliott's workload. The 34-year-old has missed time with injuries in each of his previous two seasons.

"Brian's telling us that he's never felt this good," Vigneault said. "So that's a real positive for our group, for our team."

• Travis Konecny, the Flyers' leading scorer with 11 points, has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 11 career games against the Blue Jackets. That's Konecny's most points against any NHL team.

• The Flyers went 10-16-2 against the Metropolitan Division last season. Tonight begins a stretch of four straight games against divisional opponents for the Flyers.

Projected lineup

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Claude Giroux-Jakub Voracek

Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Travis Konecny

Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Joel Farabee

Michael Raffl-Mikhail Vorobyev-Chris Stewart







Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Shayne Gostisbehere-Robert Hagg





Goalies

Brian Elliott

Carter Hart



