Flyers top Canadiens, move into first place in Metropolitan

The Philadelphia Flyers did it again.

The same team that lost 10 games in a row earlier this season, the Flyers now find themselves in sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division thanks to their 1-0 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.

Sean Couturier‘s shootout goal in the sixth round was the deciding goal.

The star of the game for the Flyers though was goaltender Petr Mrazek as he stopped all 28 shots through regulation and overtime with several highlight reel stops in what was a pretty wild, back-and-forth three-on-three overtime.

The Flyers only acquired Mrazek from the Detroit Red Wings because goalies Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth were both recently sidelined with injuries. He is now 3-0 since arriving in Philadelphia and has only allowed four goals.

The Flyers win, combined with the Washington Capitals’ 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, pushed the Flyers into the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. They are now one point ahead of the Capitals and two points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

All three teams have played in 63 games this season.

Since their 10-game losing streak ended the Flyers are now 26-8-3.

That includes what is now a 12-game point streak and a six-game winning streak.

Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren was a bright spot for them as he stopped all 33 shots through regulation and overtime.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.