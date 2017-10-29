Flyers, thin on blue line, prepare for Coyotes

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers' blue line is suddenly in need of reinforcements.

Shayne Gostisbehere, who leads all NHL defensemen with 13 points in 11 games, is expected to miss Monday night's game against the winless Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury.

Gostisbehere, who ranks second behind Ivan Provorov in average ice time (21 minutes, 8 seconds), was checked from behind into the glass by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov in the second period of Flyers' 4-2 win on Saturday night. He played one more shift after the hit, which was not penalized, and did not return for the third period.

"It's a tough hit. It's one that's got to be looked at," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol told the South Jersey Courier-Post. "It's a hit in the numbers and it's a tough hit for our player."

The Flyers (6-5-0) already are without defenseman Andrew MacDonald (lower-body injury) for at least three more weeks and they returned from Toronto with just five healthy defensemen. If Gostisbehere is unable to play, the Flyers could recall rookie defenseman Sam Morin from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.

Morin, 24, was the 11th player taken in the 2013 draft and has one game of NHL experience. In eight games with the Phantoms, he has one goal, three assists and is a plus-7. If the 6-foot-6 Morin plays against the Coyotes, it would give the Flyers three rookies (Morin, Robert Hagg and Travis Sanheim) on their blue line.

The Coyotes (0-10-1) are the NHL's only team without a win. The Coyotes have allowed the most goals in the NHL (4.36 per game) while scoring only 2.36 goals per game, which ranks 26th in the NHL.

Arizona, which is on the fourth leg of a five-game road trip, is coming off a 4-3 loss in New Jersey on Saturday night, a game in which it led 3-2 in the third period before allowing two power-play goals.