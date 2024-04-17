Flyers sign offensive-minded college center to entry-level contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Danny Briere signed another one of his college prospects Wednesday.

The Flyers inked two-time national champion Massimo Rizzo to his two-year entry-level contract. Last Saturday, the Denver center won his second title in three years with the Pioneers.

Two days ago, the Flyers signed Northeastern defenseman Hunter McDonald to his entry-level deal.

Rizzo, who turns 23 years old in June, recorded 44 points (10 goals, 34 assists) and a plus-24 rating over 30 games this season. He missed 14 games because of a lower-body injury.

As a sophomore last season, Rizzo led Denver in scoring with 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) over 38 games. The previous season, he won his first national championship alongside Flyers rookie Bobby Brink.

Rizzo was a plus-66 over three seasons with the Pioneers.

"I'm really happy for him," Brink said Wednesday at his end-of-the-season press conference. "He's a good player and a good person. He's obviously skilled and can make a difference offensively. You see his stats in college, he has those stats for a reason. I think he'll be a really good pro player."

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Rizzo was a seventh-round draft pick of the Hurricanes in 2019. The Flyers acquired his rights in a trade last August.

He's projected to open next season with AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley but will push for a job with the big club in training camp.

