Flyers sign 6-foot-4 Swedish winger for next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Flyers on Monday signed winger Oscar Eklind out of the SHL to a one-year entry-level contract.

The deal is for next season and is worth $950,000.

Playing for Lulea in the SHL, Sweden's top pro league, Eklind scored a team-high 17 goals over 48 games this season. He added 11 assists and recorded a plus-5 rating in 16:37 minutes per game.

In October, he had a hat trick against Vaxjo, the SHL's second-best team during the regular season.

Eklind turns 26 years old in July and will compete for a roster spot come training camp in September.

