Flyers set to break NHL record after acquiring Cam Talbot





Following a trade on Friday night that sent Cam Talbot to Philadelphia, the Flyers are on the verge of breaking an NHL record, and it’s not exactly something to brag about.

Talbot is expected to serve as a backup for rookie Carter Hart, but when Talbot gets his first start between the pipes in Philly, he will become the eighth goalie to start for the Flyers this season. Yes, the EIGHTH.

Talbot will join a long list of goalies who have suited up for Philly this season, which includes Hart, Brian Elliott, Calvin Pickard, Anthony Stolarz (who was sent to Edmonton in the Talbot trade), Michal Neuvirth, Alex Lyon and Mike McKenna.

With the trade, Talbot will serve as a mentor for 20-year-old Hart, with whom Talbot already has a good relationship.

The Flyers are currently six points shy of a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

