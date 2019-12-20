Flyers send David Kase to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms ahead of rematch with Senators

The Flyers made a roster move Friday that appears to be much more about the team's next two games than it is about the actual player.

David Kase, a 22-year-old winger who played five games for the big club, was sent back to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

In his first taste of the NHL, Kase handled himself well, delivering a goal, five shots and some shorthanded minutes over a 10:44 ice time per game.

"I like his energy," Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said after the Flyers' 6-1 win Thursday over the Sabres. "Boy, he skates well, he gets on the forecheck, there is good chemistry there with him and [Jakub Voracek], so I like what he brings."

But next up is a rematch with the Senators on Saturday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP+). Remember the last meeting with Ottawa? The Mark Borowiecki hit on Travis Konecny (which left the Flyers' leading scorer concussed), the Voracek and Joel Farabee fights, the Scott Laughton-Brady Tkachuk incident. It was only two weeks ago and Flyers forward Chris Stewart watched as a healthy scratch.

"I was fired up to say the least. Me and Sammy Morin (out with a torn ACL), I think he hopped up a little too quick there coming off his knee surgery," Stewart said with a laugh on Dec. 9. "It's good to see all the boys came together as a team, see different guys step up - that's what it's about."

The 32-year-old Stewart is one of the Flyers' most physical players and has never shied away from dropping the gloves in his 11-year career. The Flyers likely want his presence on the ice Saturday, as opposed to playing Kase, a 5-foot-10, 168-pound player, in just his sixth NHL game. For similar reasons, the Flyers clearly want Andy Andreoff (6-1/203) in this game, given Laughton (groin) is out.

Following Saturday's game, the Flyers host the Rangers Monday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP) before the NHL-mandated holiday break from Dec. 24-26. Farabee will return from his three-game suspension and instead of Kase sitting, he's playing games with the Phantoms.

Stewart and the Flyers won't look for a Royal Rumble Saturday. They'll focus on winning a hockey game but it can't hurt to be prepared for anything.

