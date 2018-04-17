Flyers' Sean Couturier suffers injury after colliding with teammate

Sean Couturier had a rough time at practice on Tuesday. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Well, this is not the news Philadelphia Flyers fans want to hear this time of year.

During the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday practice, standout forward Sean Couturier took a hard spill after colliding with defenseman Radko Gudas.





Yikes. That is a nasty looking collision between the two teammates.

The timing of the injury could not be worse as the Flyers currently trail the Penguins two games to one in their first-round matchup. While the timing of the mishap is bad, what may be even worse is who it happened to.

Couturier was Philadelphia’s most improved player this season. The seven-year centre set career highs with 31 goals and 76 points. He has also been playing valuable minutes as the Flyers number one centre both at even strength and on the power play. The former first-round pick leads Philadelphia in points with three, and all forwards in ice-time this postseason.

It remains a question whether or not Sean Couturier will be available for game four against Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.