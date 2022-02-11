Flyers' Sean Couturier has back surgery, will miss rest of 2021-22 season

Couturier undergoes season-ending surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

VOORHEES, N.J. — Sean Couturier will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season after undergoing successful back surgery Friday morning at Pennsylvania Hospital by Dr. Jon Yoon.

The Flyers' first-line center was placed on injured reserve in late December.

Couturier played 29 games this season, putting up 17 points (six goals, 11 assists).

"This wasn't an issue that was bothering him coming into this year. I think he started having issues in the fall and tried to battle through," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Friday. "We tried to treat things nonsurgically, a couple of epidurals to be exact, tried to resolve the issue that was there.

"You try to do your best to avoid back surgery if you can, but ultimately the doctor and Sean felt confident that the best way to resolve this going forward would be to have this surgical intervention."

Fletcher said Couturier's recovery is about three months. The Flyers expect him to be 100 percent come training camp ahead of the 2022-23 regular season.

"Fortunately for him and for us, it'll give him a chance to have a normal summer of training," Fletcher said.

Could the back issue linger at all into the later years of Couturier's career?

"Not at all," Fletcher said. "There were things we looked at nonsurgically that may have helped short term, but there were some concerns about long term, so the procedure he had today, to the best of everybody's knowledge at this point, should resolve the issue."

More — Fletcher on Ellis: 'At this point, really, our focus is on next year'

During the offseason, Couturier signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension. The deal kicks in next season.

The 29-year-old had not looked like himself for most of this season as he battled various issues. Couturier is crucial to the Flyers, who are currently amid a second straight underachieving season. With the Flyers at 15-23-8 and dealing with a rash of injuries, the focus inevitably shifted to getting the do-it-all pivot in the best possible health for 2022-23.

Story continues

Couturier plays big minutes in all situations. He earned the Frank J. Selke Trophy in 2019-20 and won the Bobby Clarke Trophy (Flyers MVP) the last three seasons.

"When we're down a goal, we play him. When we're up a goal, we play him. He's a rare talent," Fletcher said after inking Couturier to his contract extension. "You just can't find these players."

The Flyers hope they'll have him back in form next season.

They need it.

More: Hayes may play again this season, could need 'additional work done' before next

Subscribe to and rate Flyers Talk

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube