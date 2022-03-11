Flyers' Scott Laughton suffers head injury after taking hit, scary spill into boards

Laughton suffers head injury after taking hit, scary spill into boards originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Scott Laughton was forced to exit the Flyers' game Thursday night against the Panthers during the second period after taking a hit and awkward spill into the side boards.

As Laughton tried to make a move around Petteri Lindbohm, he was checked hard by the Florida defenseman. Laughton was knocked off-balance and slammed into the wall. He stayed down and was eventually assisted off the ice at FLA Live Arena by Flyers director of medical services Jim McCrossin.

Travis Konecny came to the defense of his teammate, fighting Lindbohm seconds after the hit, which didn't appear to be dirty or illegal.

Laughton was diagnosed with a head injury and did not return to the game.

More: Flyers lose key piece on scary play, have comeback attempt thwarted by Panthers

The 27-year-old center has been one of the Flyers' best players this season. He has also grown into one of the team's leaders, a guy who takes immense pride in being a Flyer through thick and thin.

Laughton entered the game centering Konecny and Oskar Lindblom on the Flyers' first line.

He has put up 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 54 games this season.

Flyers have called up Morgan Frost. Max Willman loaned back to Phantoms. — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 11, 2022

Subscribe to and rate Flyers Talk

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube