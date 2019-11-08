Flyers' Samuel Morin suffers second torn ACL

Samuel Morin will have to fight his way back all over again after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee for the second time in 19 months.

The 24-year-old defenseman was with AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley on a conditioning stint and sustained the injury Wednesday night during the Phantoms' 4-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Morin, a 2013 first-round draft pick, played five games with the Flyers last season following an arduous recovery from an ACL tear in May 2018. He played one game this season and will miss the remainder of 2019-20.

"I saw Sam before the game," head coach Alain Vigneault said after the Flyers' 3-2 OT win Thursday night over the Canadiens. "There's no doubt that we all feel for him. There's a kid that spent the whole summer here trying to get himself back to playing. He accepts to go to the minors to play some games. I guess on a nothing play he heard his knee pop. Very unfortunate. Hopefully he'll want to put himself through again all that yearlong rehab and get himself another chance to play."

The 6-foot-6 Morin is in the second year of a three-year, $2.1 million deal. He has a cap hit of $700,000 and can become a restricted free agent after next season.

Morin will likely be put on long-term injured reserve, giving the Flyers seven defensemen on the roster. Philippe Myers is playing well and Robert Hagg has been the extra blueliner.

The Flyers can move forward with seven defensemen. If or when Morin goes on LTIR, a roster spot will open. Scott Laughton is also on LTIR and expected back near the end of the month.

