Flyers' Reverse Retro jersey hits the ice for first time and it's beautiful originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

I was wrong.

My goodness, I was so very wrong about the Flyers' Reverse Retro jerseys.

As someone who is open-minded and a jersey fanatic, there was a small sense of disappointment when they were first released. Something just didn't sit right, but it couldn't be pinpointed to anything specifically.

The amount of white on the sleeves was definitely a contributing factor, but overall, there didn't seem to be a wow factor anywhere. Still, I stressed to myself that I could not form a final opinion until seeing the entire uniform hit the ice.

That finally happened today.

And they are BEAUTIFUL.

👀👀👀👀👀



Our work horse hits the ice in his #️⃣9️⃣ #ReverseRetro jersey for the first time. pic.twitter.com/rUcclr0eDD — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 7, 2020

The colors are all individually bold, so putting them next to one another has created a contrast that not a single person should complain about. Seeing that dark orange surrounding one of the most well-known logos in the league makes for an instant classic.

You can also disregard that initial comment about the amount of white on the sleeves being an issue ... because it has since been redacted.

And let's just take a moment to fully appreciate the socks, which without a doubt turns this sweater from a good one to an epic one.

Now, the anticipation is growing more than ever for information on the 2020-21 NHL season. And seeing those jerseys in action is definitely going to be a highlight during it.