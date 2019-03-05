Flyers prospect Alex Lyon becomes latest goalie with Gritty mask originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Maybe Alex Lyon is trying to scare his opponents?

Who knows, but he loves himself a terrifying goalie mask.

We've seen it before with his movie-themed masks: "The Sixth Sense," "It" and "Saw."

This time, he's going with Gritty.

The Flyers' mascot truly is a hit, especially with the goalies.

Lyon's mask is the fourth Gritty-centric helmet this season.

Anthony Stolarz, Mike McKenna and Calvin Pickard all got in on the fun.

Top shelf work on the new #LetsGoFlyers lid from @BishopDesigns and @warwickmask as always! Can't wait to open the box tomorrow. Hope @GrittyNHL approves of my own mascot wearing a Gritty mask! pic.twitter.com/XqP5kYloAC — Mike McKenna (@MikeMcKenna56) January 15, 2019

Per usual, goalie mask artist David Gunnarsson hit a home run with his latest mask (and so did Alex McIntyre with the picture of Lyon).

Not only will Lyon look scary in net, but he's also playing well.

In 26 games with the Phantoms, the 26-year-old has put up career bests in goals-against average (2.50) and save percentage (.921).

Lehigh Valley is fighting for an AHL playoff spot. Flyers fans will want to check out the prospects in Allentown … and to see that Gritty mask, of course.

