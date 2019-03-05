Flyers prospect Alex Lyon becomes latest goalie with Gritty mask
Maybe Alex Lyon is trying to scare his opponents?
Who knows, but he loves himself a terrifying goalie mask.
We've seen it before with his movie-themed masks: "The Sixth Sense," "It" and "Saw."
This time, he's going with Gritty.
Watch out for maybe THE most scary mask ever for Alex Lyon😱. If you have seen Lyon's previous masks you will see he loves scary masks👊🏻... Check them all out on my Flickr feed if you dare... To make the most scary mask ever...🤔 How about transform the mask into a mask which is crashing into pieces...💥 And who is behind the crashing mask...? Mr Gritty himself...!😱👊🏻💣 #alexlyon @philadelphiaflyers @grittynhl @nhl #DaveArt #DaveArtTheCradleOfCreativity #goaliemask #nhl @lehighvalleyphantoms @theahl #airbrush #DaveArtTheStoryCreator
A post shared by David Gunnarsson (@daveart) on Mar 3, 2019 at 12:26pm PST
Gritty Unmasked!👊🏻😱🤔 #alexlyon @grittynhl @lehighvalleyphantoms @theahl #DaveArt #DaveArtTheCradleOfCreativity @nhl @philadelphiaflyers photos: @alexon11th
A post shared by David Gunnarsson (@daveart) on Mar 3, 2019 at 10:33pm PST
The Flyers' mascot truly is a hit, especially with the goalies.
Lyon's mask is the fourth Gritty-centric helmet this season.
Anthony Stolarz, Mike McKenna and Calvin Pickard all got in on the fun.
#anthonystolarz @philadelphiaflyers @grittynhl #DaveArt #nhl #DaveArtTheCradleOfCreativity @nhl Photos: @kate_frese
A post shared by David Gunnarsson (@daveart) on Feb 12, 2019 at 10:23am PST
Top shelf work on the new #LetsGoFlyers lid from @BishopDesigns and @warwickmask as always! Can't wait to open the box tomorrow. Hope @GrittyNHL approves of my own mascot wearing a Gritty mask! pic.twitter.com/XqP5kYloAC
— Mike McKenna (@MikeMcKenna56) January 15, 2019
@GrittyNHL has made it to the show!! Great working with @cpickard1 on his new helmet! #FlyersTalk @NHLFlyers @NHLAdamK @frank_seravalli @johnborukNBCS pic.twitter.com/9dRFtQ7uAo
— PAINT_ZOO (@paintzoo) October 9, 2018
Per usual, goalie mask artist David Gunnarsson hit a home run with his latest mask (and so did Alex McIntyre with the picture of Lyon).
Not only will Lyon look scary in net, but he's also playing well.
In 26 games with the Phantoms, the 26-year-old has put up career bests in goals-against average (2.50) and save percentage (.921).
Lehigh Valley is fighting for an AHL playoff spot. Flyers fans will want to check out the prospects in Allentown … and to see that Gritty mask, of course.
