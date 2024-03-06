Flyers place Seeler on IR, will miss him for at least rest of week

VOORHEES, N.J. — Nick Seeler was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after being banged up two days ago from a blocked shot.

The 30-year-old defenseman will have to miss a minimum of seven days. The Flyers can backdate his IR stint to Monday, when he suffered the injury, but he'll be out for at least two games (Thursday and Saturday).

In a corresponding roster move, the Flyers called up Adam Ginning from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley.

Seeler exited the Flyers' 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues with 2:38 minutes left in the second period after taking a puck to the area of his left ankle and foot.

After limping up the tunnel with some assistance from a team staffer, Seeler was able to return for the start of the third period. But he was unable to finish the game, exiting again with around nine minutes left in the third period.

Nick Seeler is out here for third period and seems OK. pic.twitter.com/t3O6SHeY3m — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 5, 2024

Seeler's name has been a popular one leading up to Friday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline. Contending clubs covet team-first, cost-effective players like Seeler, who is on an expiring contract.

But the Flyers value him highly. According to a report Wednesday by TSN's Darren Dreger, the club and Seeler's side are making progress on a contract extension.

"We have said that from the get-go, we're not looking to trade Seels," head coach John Tortorella said four days ago. "He's a huge part of the competitiveness of the room, that brings that room together. He's one of the true competitors that I've ever coached as far as how he handles himself."

