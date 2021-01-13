Flyers-Penguins stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season begins with Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins. Coverage begins at 5:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both the Penguins and Flyers have been placed in the realigned East Division, along with six other clubs. This will be the first of eight regular-season meetings between the Keystone State rivals. This year’s regular-season schedule features only intra-divisional matchups.

The Penguins and Flyers are each scheduled to play 56 games during the regular season, meeting a total of eight times. Pittsburgh won two of three meetings last season.

They’ll meet in a mutual opening game for the eighth time and first since the 2013 season (Jan. 19, 2013), won by Pittsburgh, 3-1. Paul Martin, James Neal and Chris Kunitz tallied goals for the victors. Claude Giroux scored the lone goal for the Flyers. The teams have identical 3-3-1 records in the previous seven instances.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is entering his 16th NHL season and is closing in on several career milestones. Crosby is 16 games shy from becoming the first player to play 1,000 games in a Penguins uniform. Crosby is also approaching the 1,300- point plateau. He needs 37 points to reach that mark.

The Flyers will hope to get a boost from returning youngsters Nolan Patrick, 22, and Oskar Lindblom, 24. Patrick, the second overall pick in 2017, missed all of last season due to a migraine disorder, while Lindblom played just 30 games before being diagnosed with bone cancer. Lindblom returned and skated in two playoff games in September – he will enter this season more than a year removed from his diagnosis more than six months since completing his radiation treatments.

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers

WHERE: Wells Fargo Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 13, 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Evan Rodrigues

Jason Zucker – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Jared McCann – Mark Jankowski – Brandon Tanev

Sam Lafferty – Teddy Blueger – Colton Sceviour

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Michael Matheson – John Marino

Marcus Pettersson – Cody Ceci

Starting goalie: Tristan Jarry

FLYERS

Oskar Lindblom – Sean Couturier – Travis Konecny

Claude Giroux – Kevin Hayes – Joel Farabee

James van Riemsdyk – Nolan Patrick – Jakub Voracek

Michael Raffl – Scott Laughton – Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov – Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim – Philippe Myers

Robert Hagg – Erik Gustafsson

Starting goalie: Carter Hart

Opening night coverage begins with a special edition of NHL Live at 5:15 p.m. ET on NBCSN, leading into coverage of Penguins-Flyers. Kathryn Tappen anchors studio coverage throughout the evening with analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp as well as NHL insider Bob McKenzie.

