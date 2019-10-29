Flyers at Penguins: Live stream, storylines, game time and more

The rivalry is ready to be renewed.

The Flyers (5-4-1) play their first game against the Penguins (7-5-0) this season when they visit Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

Let's get into the essentials:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

• When: 7 p.m. ET with Flyers Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. ET

• Where: PPG Paints Arena

• Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

• Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the NBC Sports MyTeams app







• Brian Elliott will start over the struggling Carter Hart.

It's a tough decision any way you slice it. The 21-year-old Hart has a 5.92 goals-against average over his last three games. One train of thought would say sit Hart because he's not playing well, while another might say put the kid in net so he can find his confidence.

But divisional games, especially against the Penguins, are always big and Elliott is currently giving the Flyers the best chance to win. The 34-year-old is 3-0-0 with a 2.02 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in his last four games. During that stretch, he's allowed seven goals on 104 shots faced. Hart over his past three games has allowed 12 goals on 43 shots.

There's no reason to panic about Hart, but the Flyers will eventually have to get him out of his rut.

• Elliott is 1-1-1 with a 4.44 goals-against average in his last three starts against the Penguins.

• Tuesday night will be a homecoming for Flyers assistant coaches Michel Therrien and Mike Yeo. Therrien led Pittsburgh to a Stanley Cup Final as a head coach, while Yeo has a ring with the Penguins as an assistant coach. Bringing both on board was a sign of times changing for the Flyers.

• The Flyers went 3-1-0 against the Penguins in 2018-19 after losing all four regular-season matchups and a first-round playoff series vs. Pittsburgh in 2017-18.

Story continues

• Sean Couturier, who is scoreless with a minus-5 rating in his last three games, owns 10 points (five goals, five assists) through 12 games against the Penguins over the past three seasons. He also had nine points (five goals, four assists) in five playoff games vs. Pittsburgh in 2017-18.

Projected lineup

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Claude Giroux-Jakub Voracek

Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Travis Konecny

Michael Raffl-Kevin Hayes-Joel Farabee

Tyler Pitlick-Mikhail Vorobyev-Chris Stewart







Defensemen

Ivan Provorov-Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Shayne Gostisbehere-Robert Hagg





Goalies

Brian Elliott

Carter Hart



Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers

Flyers at Penguins: Live stream, storylines, game time and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia