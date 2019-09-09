Whenever the ice is painted at the Wells Fargo Center, that's when you know hockey is right around the corner in South Philly.

It's a beautiful thing.

The ice was painted last weekend and you'll notice a difference from years past.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Flyers are going with one single logo at center ice, which you can see in the video above. The team has always gone with the symmetrical double logos.

Philadelphia Flyers, Jakub Voracek, Flyers logo

(Bill Streicher/USA Today Images)

Here's more on that from the Flyers' official site contributor Bill Meltzer:

The center ice double logos at Flyers home arena was an Ed Snider-driven tradition. He thought it looked distinctive and symmetrical having the two and didn't like the red line bisecting the logo. Flyers now going to single logo, which is what rest of league has. — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) September 8, 2019

Flyers training camp starts Friday and the first home preseason game is Monday.

That's when everyone will see the single logo for the first time.

Story continues

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers

Flyers paint ice at Wells Fargo Center ... and there's a difference from years past originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia