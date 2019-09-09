Flyers paint ice at Wells Fargo Center ... and there's a difference from years past
Whenever the ice is painted at the Wells Fargo Center, that's when you know hockey is right around the corner in South Philly.
It's a beautiful thing.
The ice was painted last weekend and you'll notice a difference from years past.
The Flyers are going with one single logo at center ice, which you can see in the video above. The team has always gone with the symmetrical double logos.
usa_jakub_voracek_flyers_logo.jpg
(Bill Streicher/USA Today Images)
Here's more on that from the Flyers' official site contributor Bill Meltzer:
The center ice double logos at Flyers home arena was an Ed Snider-driven tradition. He thought it looked distinctive and symmetrical having the two and didn't like the red line bisecting the logo. Flyers now going to single logo, which is what rest of league has.
— Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) September 8, 2019
Flyers training camp starts Friday and the first home preseason game is Monday.
That's when everyone will see the single logo for the first time.
New video board at the @WellsFargoCtr is awesome! Can't wait to see the @NHLFlyers @sixers and @NovaMBB games. pic.twitter.com/I3ZOWSAGa8
— Maureen Quilter (@mo_quilter) September 10, 2019
Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.
More on the Flyers
How a 'pretty important day' could impact Provorov, Konecny negotiations
Flyers' promotional schedule includes Couturier scarf, Gritty items, more
One domino falls, so what does it mean for Provorov's contract situation?
A Ratcliffe-Frost-Farabee line at Flyers rookie camp? Yes, please
How quickly can Rubtsov get to Flyers? 'I'm changing my game'
Flyers paint ice at Wells Fargo Center ... and there's a difference from years past originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia