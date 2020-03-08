Flyers are not just the hottest — they've become one of the better teams in NHL

The Flyers are the hottest team in hockey.

Their nine-game winning streak is the longest active run in the NHL and the franchise's best since Nov. 27-Dec. 14, 2016, when the club won 10 straight.

But the Flyers haven't just been a flash in the pan. They've built a top-six NHL profile with 14 games to go in the regular season.

Let's look at five statistical storylines behind the Flyers' overall picture:

1. Since Oct. 21, the Flyers are 39-17-6 with 84 points and 3.42 goals per game. Over that stretch, only the Bruins have more points with 86 and only the Lightning have scored more goals per game at 3.51.

The Flyers play both teams this upcoming week - vs. the Bruins Tuesday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP) and at the Lightning Thursday (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

2. Preventing losing streaks is a clear-cut sign of a playoff-caliber team.

The Flyers haven't lost consecutive outings since Jan. 4-7, a span of 25 games. They've gone 19-5-1 with an NHL-high .780 points percentage since Jan. 8, picking up victories over the Capitals (three), Bruins, Blues, Avalanche and Penguins - all top-seven clubs.

During that span, the Flyers lead the league with 94 goals (3.76 per game) and a plus-34 goal differential, while permitting only 2.40 goals per game.

3. In games decided by three or more goals, the Flyers are No. 1 among the NHL with 21 wins. They're not just squeaking out victories - they have 41 wins, so a little more than half have come by three or more goals. The Flyers are 21-10 in such games after going 15-22 last season.

This season, the Flyers have dictated a lot of games with their out-work-you, forecheck-oriented, possession-based style. The Flyers allow the league's fewest shots per game at 28.6 and surrender 2.78 goals per game, down from 3.41 in 2018-19.

4. All season, the Flyers have been one of the NHL's toughest teams to play against at home, a strength that could pay huge dividends during the playoffs, if the team earns a berth.

At home, the Flyers are 25-5-4 with a plus-55 goal differential and an NHL-best .794 points percentage. Last season, they went 19-18-4 with a minus-15 goal differential at home.

And these might be two of the most telling home stats: the Flyers have given up only 19 first-period goals, tied for fewest in the league, while outscoring the opposition 51-28 in the third period.

They're starting games well and finishing them with force.

5. The Flyers are 30-9-5 against the Eastern Conference and 16-4-4 against the Metropolitan Division, records that lend credence to the team's capabilities of making a postseason run.

Last season, the Flyers went 22-26-4 vs. the East and 10-16-2 within the division.

Flyers are not just the hottest they've become one of the better teams in NHL originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia