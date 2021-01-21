Flyers' Morgan Frost (shoulder) out indefinitely

Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost and defenseman Philippe Myers are nursing significant injuries, the team announced Thursday.

Frost, 21, is sidelined indefinitely with a dislocated left shoulder sustained in a 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. He was injured following a collision with Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe.

Frost has yet to record a point in two games this season. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 22 career games since being selected by the Flyers with the 27th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Myers, 23, fractured his rib in the first period of the same game. He is considered week-to-week by the team.

Myers, who yet to dent the scoresheet in four games this season, has collected 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 75 career contests with Philadelphia.

The Flyers are also playing without reigning Selke Trophy recipient Sean Couturier (costochondral separation) and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who is on the NHL's COVID-19 list.

Forward Connor Bunnaman and defenseman Mark Friedman will make their respective season debuts on Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

