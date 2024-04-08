Flyers mascot Gritty unimpressed by ‘mid' solar eclipse originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It was a total solar eclipse.

But to Gritty, it was a total bummer.

The Flyers' mascot did not seem impressed Monday by the moon passing between the sun and Earth. In parts of the Delaware Valley, the weather conditions were overcast, causing visibility issues for those wanting to watch the eclipse.

Gritty was one on those people. He even did what was asked, having his safety glasses in hand.

He didn't need them, though, calling the eclipse "mid," a term the kids say when something is average or disappointing.

Sorry, Gritty. There's always next eclipse.

this eclipse was mid pic.twitter.com/gqpigMeaci — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) April 8, 2024

