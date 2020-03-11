Flyers mascot Gritty trolls Bruins' Brad Marchand with shootout throwback

Remember that absolutely horrid shootout attempt from Brad Marchand against the Philadelphia Flyers in January?

Gritty, the Flyers mascot, certainly does, and he didn't hold back on Tuesday night when Marchand and the Bruins rolled into town.

"People don't forget," the Flyers mascot wrote in the Tweet below.

Oh, and the fans didn't hold back either.

Philly likes Brad Marchand. pic.twitter.com/LtlGhIau3b — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) March 10, 2020

Gritty was introduced as the Flyers mascot in 2018 and now is arguably one of the best mascots in the entire NHL.

He's done his fair share of trolling the past few years, but this troll job of Marchand may just be the icing on the cake.

If the B's and Flyers end up meeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, we can only hope Gritty cooks up another hilarious sign.

