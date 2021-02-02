Flyers looking to avenge earlier losses to Bruins

The red-hot Philadelphia Flyers will be looking for their fifth consecutive victory when they host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

The Flyers are coming off two-game sweeps against the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders.

Joel Farabee, just 20 years old, led the way in Philadelphia's 4-3 overtime victory over the Islanders on Sunday with his first career hat trick. James van Riemsdyk was credited with four assists. He initially had three but received a fourth from the league office the next day.

Farabee joined Mike Richards and Eric Lindros as the only Flyers with hat tricks before their 21st birthday.

"I feel really good about my game right now and hopefully we keep moving forward from here," Farabee said.

The Flyers, 7-2-1, are off to their best start since 2002-03 despite being outshot in nine of those 10 games.

Now they're gearing up for two more games against the Bruins, who recently swept the Flyers. Goaltender Carter Hart allowed 10 total goals in those two losses on Jan. 21 and 23.

But the Flyers haven't been fazed after difficult losses.

"It's a resilient group," said Kevin Hayes, who scored the game-winning goal in overtime Sunday. "It's very easy to point fingers and start panicking, but that doesn't happen here."

It's unclear whether Hart or backup Brian Elliott will start on Wednesday. Both goaltenders have played well over the four-game winning streak.

"We have two points in four consecutive games," Hayes said. "Obviously, we need to work on things. I know we gave up a two-goal lead. But ultimately, we didn't break."

The Bruins will look to maintain their positive momentum with a second consecutive win.

Coming off a 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday against Washington, the Bruins (6-1-2) responded with a 5-3 victory against the Capitals on Monday. David Pastrnak scored his first two goals of the season as the Bruins rallied from an early 3-0 deficit.

It was Pastrnak's second game back after recovering from offseason hip surgery.

"When I got checked in the first game, I said I felt I got hit by a train," Pastrnak said. "I felt great during the first game but the next morning was really tough. I feel good again, and let's take the train to Philly now."

Craig Smith also scored his third goal as a member of the Bruins to help key the comeback.

"These guys show up to the rink like they have something to prove," said Smith, who played the last nine seasons with Nashville. "I want to be a part of that."

The Bruins will try to avoid another slow start against the Flyers. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said after Monday's win that he will be imploring his team to be more aggressive from the opening faceoff.

"We started attacking better, getting to the net," Cassidy said after Monday's win. "We talked about it after the second period, we were just turning down too many shots. As a team, we've tried to make a conscious effort this year of being a little more straightforward and plays will open up when you see them."

--Field Level Media

