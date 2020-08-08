Flyers-Lightning stream: NHL Return to Play round-robin game

NBC’s coverage of the NHL’s Return to Play continues with Saturday’s round-robin matchup between the Flyers and Lightning. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Flyers-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

A year after becoming the first Presidents’ Trophy winner to be swept in the opening round of the playoffs, Tampa has an opportunity to earn the top seed in the East. The winner of this game will become the #1 seed in the East; the loser will be the second seed.

Teams will be re-seeded after each round of the playoffs, so the #1 seed will play whichever remaining team had the lowest points percentage from the regular season: either Montreal or the winner of the Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets series. The #2 seed will play either the Maple Leafs/Blue Jackets or Islanders.

The Lightning finished second in the Eastern Conference, their third straight season finishing in the top-two in the East. Philadelphia earned the fourth seed after winning nine of their final 10 regular season games before the pause.

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

WHEN: Saturday, August 8, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Lightning stream on NBC Sports' live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Current standings (tiebreaker is regular-season points percentage)

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-0-0, 4 points)

Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0, 4 points)

Washington Capitals (0-1-1, 1 point)

Boston Bruins (0-2-0, 0 points)

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers 4, Bruins 1 (recap)

Monday, Aug. 3: Lightning 3, Capitals 2 (SO) (recap)

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flyers 3, Capitals 1 (recap)

Saturday, Aug. 8: Flyers vs. Lightning, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

Sunday, Aug. 9: Bruins vs. Capitals, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN

• Winner of TB/PHI will be #1 seed; the loser will be #2

• Winner of BOS/WSH will be #3 seed; the loser will be #4

• Carolina will face either Boston or Washington in First Round.

