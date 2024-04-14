Flyers keep hopes alive with 1-0 win over Devils
The Flyers' playoff hopes remained alive Saturday as the team beat the Devils, 1-0.
Flyers keep hopes alive with 1-0 win over Devils originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Flyers' playoff hopes remained alive Saturday as the team beat the Devils, 1-0.
Flyers keep hopes alive with 1-0 win over Devils originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
The Lakers would ultimately win the game over the Grizzlies by a score of 123-120.
McKinstry made a three-run error in the field and allowed a three-run home run on the mound.
The Dodgers already had a full rotation on their injured list.
Scottie Scheffler holds the 54-hole lead at the Masters, but is ready to leave if his wife goes into labor.
Scheffler was the runaway pre-tournament favorite and birdied No. 18 on Saturday to take the solo lead.
Jalin Turner put Renato Moicano down at UFC 300. He just didn't make sure he stayed down.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing.”
Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is among the three reported finalists for the Brooklyn Nets head coach opening. Budenholzer won the NBA championship in 2021.
At Augusta National, green jackets are a fashion statement. Sweaters with billboard-size logos, not so much.
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
Tiger Woods made his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, setting a new record.
As anticipation builds for Saturday's UFC 300, the battle-scarred fighters all gathered on one stage Thursday, reminding fans that no one moves through this sport unscathed.
Josh and Bo Naylor became the fourth pair of siblings to homer for the same MLB team in the same inning.