Flyers' Ivan Provorov lost feeling in his arm during playoff game

When a team is eliminated from the playoffs, we’re often shocked to learn about some of the injuries that these players play through. Ivan Provorov is no different.

The Flyers’ defenseman, who played through a major shoulder injury in Game 6 against Pittsburgh, went into greater deal about his injury after his team was eliminated. Provorov played through a Grade 3 AC sprain, an injury that will take the defenseman 6-8 weeks to recover from.

The young defenseman also noted some of his injury’s troubling side effects, which he experienced in the middle of Game 6.

The Flyers may have been bounced from the playoffs in round one, but it was most certainly not due to a lack of effort. Provorov was not the only Flyer who toughed it out during their series with the Penguins — Flyers center Sean Couturier also played Games 5 and 6 with a torn MCL.

And while Provorov’s injury is certainly no joke, he doesn’t seem to be all that concerned. “As long as my arm was attached to me, I was playing.”

