Flyers Injury Update: Nolan Patrick, Brian Elliott originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

It's no secret the Flyers aren't the healthiest of teams in the NHL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They've played six goalies because of injuries and their center depth has taken a hit.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher provided clarity Thursday on six players recovering from ailments:

Nolan Patrick

The Flyers are hoping to get the 20-year-old center back sometime next week.

Patrick, who suffered an upper-body injury last week against the Lightning, has missed the past four games. He took part in the morning skate Thursday and is "feeling very good," Fletcher said.

Fletcher said Patrick was scheduled to see one of the team doctors Thursday night and will "hopefully be cleared for contact [Friday]."

The 2017 second overall pick hasn't put up the offensive production many had hoped for his second season. Patrick has two points in his last 19 games and 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 33 games overall.

"I think you've got to realize that points for guys that are first- or second-round picks usually go to teams that don't have the offensive players we have here," Flyers interim head coach Scott Gordon said last week. "To me, what I like is the defensive play, which will eventually lead to more offensive opportunities. For me, I like that piece. That piece is going to stay with him."

Claude Giroux played left winger Thursday night, meaning Scott Laughton was the Flyers' second-line center.

Brian Elliott

On Nov. 16, the Flyers were hoping their No. 1 goalie would miss only approximately two weeks.

That has not gone as planned.

Elliott is still on injured reserve with a lower-body ailment as Michal Neuvirth and 20-year-old Carter Hart hold down the crease.

Story continues

Elliott, who is 33 years old and underwent core muscle surgery last February, was skating with the team in early-to-mid December but had to return home from the first five-game road trip for a medical appointment.

The good news is Elliott hasn't required surgery.

"Brian is progressing pretty well," Fletcher said. "We are hoping he is back on the ice by this weekend and hope to get him back to practicing with the team in 10 to 14 days."

Other notes

• Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (lower-body injury) was out Thursday night and will miss Saturday's game. The Flyers are hoping he's back skating Monday. They have a home game that night against the Blues.

• Defensive prospect Samuel Morin (ACL surgery) is practicing in full with the team but has not been cleared for contact. The 23-year-old is still slated for a mid-February return.

• Center Corban Knight, who has been out since late October with an upper-body injury, will see a doctor Jan. 17 when the Flyers "expect him to be cleared to practice with the team without contact," according to Fletcher. The team is hoping he can return in mid-to-late February.

• The Flyers are hoping to have goalie Anthony Stolarz back on the ice this weekend. Stolarz suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 15, which eventually led to Hart's arrival.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers