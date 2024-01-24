Flyers grant Hart an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Flyers goalie Carter Hart, who was not at morning skate Tuesday, will be out indefinitely for personal reasons, the team announced.

The Flyers released the following statement from general manager Danny Briere:

"Carter Hart has requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons. The club will have no further comment at this time."

Samuel Ersson started Tuesday night as the Flyers lost to the Lightning, 6-3. Cal Petersen was called up from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley to serve as Ersson's backup.

"Obviously it hurts with Hartsy out," Cam York said after the game. "My roommate and one of my best friends, so it sucks. We have full confidence in Ers, we know he's going to do the job for us."

In December, Hart experienced weight loss as he sought answers regarding an illness he had dealt with "for a while." Because of the illness and the holiday break, Hart made just one start in a stretch of 19 days from Dec. 10-28.

The 25-year-old respectfully declined to disclose the specifics of the illness.

"Just kind of comes on and off periodically," Hart said Dec. 16. "Finally got to the bottom of it and taking care of it, addressing and fixing the issue.

"It's just dealing with it, taking care of it and I'm on the right track to get rid of this. Hopefully get past it and feel a lot better going forward."

On the season, Hart has gone 12-9-3 with a 2.80 goals-against average, .906 save percentage and one shutout.

The 2016 second-round draft pick was the Flyers' team MVP last season (Bobby Clarke Trophy winner) and is on the final year of a three-year, $11.937 million contract ($3.979 million average annual value). Hart will be a restricted free agent in the offseason.

In April 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Hockey Canada, alleging that members of the 2018 under-20 world junior team sexually assaulted a young woman during June 2018 in London, Ontario. The lawsuit reached a settlement between Hockey Canada and the woman, according to a May 2022 story by Katie Strang of The Athletic.

The NHL opened an investigation in May 2022, stating it would “endeavor to determine the underlying facts and, to the extent this may involve players who are now in the NHL, we will determine what action, if any, would be appropriate.”

Hart was the starting goalie for Team Canada when it won gold at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

There has been no update on the league's investigation. There has been no word if Hart's leave of absence is related at all to the investigation.

In September 2022, Hart said he was “fully cooperating” and “respecting the process” with the NHL's investigation.

“I can’t really talk about it right now,” Hart said then. “I wish I could. … But that’s all I can really say.”

He reiterated those comments last April at his end-of-the-season press conference.

“I can’t talk about it right now," Hart said. "I wish I could, but not until it’s over.”

