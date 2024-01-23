Flyers grant Hart an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Flyers goalie Carter Hart, who was not at morning skate Tuesday, will be out indefinitely for personal reasons, the team announced.

The Flyers released the following statement from general manager Danny Briere:

"Carter Hart has requested and been granted an indefinite leave of absence citing personal reasons. The club will have no further comment at this time."

Samuel Ersson will start tonight as the Flyers host the Lightning (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP). Cal Petersen has been called up from AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley to serve as Ersson's backup.

In December, Hart experienced weight loss as he sought answers regarding an illness he had dealt with "for a while." Because of the illness and the holiday break, Hart made just one start in a stretch of 19 days from Dec. 10-28.

The 25-year-old respectfully declined to disclose the specifics of the illness.

"Just kind of comes on and off periodically," Hart said Dec. 16. "Finally got to the bottom of it and taking care of it, addressing and fixing the issue.

"It's just dealing with it, taking care of it and I'm on the right track to get rid of this. Hopefully get past it and feel a lot better going forward."

(More coming ...)

