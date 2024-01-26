Flyers drop 4th in a row, have huge test before long break

The Flyers look like a team that could really use the extended break.

They were blanked Thursday night by the Red Wings, 3-0, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

John Tortorella's club has lost four straight in regulation for the first time this season. The Flyers dropped four in a row Dec. 29-Jan. 4, but two of the defeats came after regulation.

In this four-game skid, the Flyers (25-18-6) have been outscored 21-10.

They have one more game left before going nine days without a game, a stretch that includes the NHL All-Star break (Feb. 1-3).

The Flyers went 1-1-1 against Red Wings (25-18-5) in their three-game regular-season series.

• Tortorella's club has not resembled the same team that had won five straight right before this losing streak.

In three of the last four games, the Flyers have fallen behind 3-0. The other game, they blew a 3-1 lead to a team at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

They've missed Owen Tippett (lower-body injury), they don't have Carter Hart (indefinite leave of absence), they sent Bobby Brink down and their chemistry just seems off.

And the 30-9-9 Bruins are next.

The Flyers have outshot their opponents in three of the four losses, so they're not exactly being dominated. But they need to be sharper and find a way to finish on some of their chances.

Boston will be a huge challenge. Win or loss, the Flyers will probably welcome the break for a reset.

• Against Detroit, the Flyers unraveled in the second period.

The Red Wings flipped a scoreless game into a three-goal lead over the span of 8:31 minutes.

After Dylan Larkin flushed a rebound, Detroit's next two goals changed direction off of Flyers skaters.

The Flyers' power play went 0 for 3 and gave up a shorthanded goal to Andrew Copp.

Samuel Ersson, making his third straight start and appearing in his fifth consecutive game, stopped 14 of 17 shots.

Alex Lyon, who spent five seasons in the Flyers' organization, mostly with AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley, delivered a shutout for the Red Wings. He denied 30 shots.

• Tortorella went back to a traditional lineup of 12 forwards and six defensemen.

Rasmus Ristolainen and Marc Staal were healthy scratches.

Cam Atkinson had his six-game point streak snapped (five goals, five assists).

• The Flyers host the Bruins on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP). Before the game, Mark Recchi will be inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame.

On Friday night, former Flyers and Bruins players will face off in an alumni game.

